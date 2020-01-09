Chennai

‘Special shows’ of Darbar allowed

Exhibitors across the State can add a show of Rajinikanth’s film for six days

In a decision that is bound to bring joy to Lyca Productions and exhibitors, the State government on Wednesday allowed ‘special shows’ for actor Rajinikanth’s Darbar, releasing on Thursday, for six days.

The decision means an extra show can be added by exhibitors for six days, besides the four normal shows, in 700 screens in the State. It remains to be seen, however, if the State government will clamp down on ‘early morning’ shows in theatres outside city limits for which tickets are usually sold at exorbitant rates.

Tiruppur Subramaniam, leading distributor and exhibitor, said it would be tough to stop malpractices, and blamed top stars for charging hefty amounts which are then passed down to the consumer.

“How can the government look into so many theatres and prevent malpractices? As long as the stars take huge salaries, the first-day-first-show tickets are bound to be sold at high prices as the movie is sold to distributors and exhibitors at high prices,” he said.

