Special security arrangements made in view of Deepavali festival: DGP 

November 11, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) Shankar Jiwal on Friday said special security arrangements have been made all across the State in view of Deepavali festival to ensure the safety and security of the public.

Additional security arrangements have been taken for surveillance and monitoring the movement of public in the places wherever more crowds throng such as shopping malls. Police personnel are regulating traffic ensure hassle free commuting. Police personnel are deployed on rotation basis in bus terminuses, important junctions and toll plazas as more people travel in government, private buses and private vehicles during the holiday.

The DGP also said special buses are being operated from Koyambedu, Madhavaram, K.K.Nagar, Poonamallee, Perungalathur, and Kilambakkam for the people living in Chennai and adjoining areas. Steps have been taken to ensure the public travel without any traffic snarls. He said over 300 personnel are deployed to regulate traffic on important routes in which people from Chennai travel to their natives, especially Paranur and Athur Toll Plazas in Chengalpattu district, GST Road and East Coast Road, 1100 personnel in Tambaram and Pallikaranai areas, 2,500 personnel in Avadi City limits and 18,000 personnel in Greater Chennai City Police limits. 700 personnel will be deployed to regulate the crowd in trains and stations.

In case of any fire accidents, public are requested to immediately contact the Police Department helpline No.100, Fire & Rescue Department help line no.101 and medical emergency No.108 and National help line No.112.

