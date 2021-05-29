Special scheme for renewal of details in employment exchanges

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 23:30 IST

The Labour and Employment department has announced a special scheme for those who have failed to renew their details with the employment exchanges.

As per the order, those who had failed to renew between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2019 could make use of the special scheme.

Secretary of the Department R. Kirlosh Kumar said the scheme would be in force for three months from the date the order was issued.

