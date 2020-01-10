Special preview show for Y.G. Mahendran’s birthday

Director K. Balasubrahmanyam Memorial Trust screened a special preview show of the movie Shyama Ragam, celebrating the 70th birthday of multifaceted film personality Y.G Mahendran.

Shyama Ragam is a musical feature film about Carnatic music and dance directed by Sethu Eyyal.

Mr. Mahendran plays an important role in the film with his wife and daughter also making a special appearance.

Dancer and Padma Bhushan awardee Padma Subrahmanyam felicitated Mr. Mahendran and said: “We have always considered him to be part of our family,” she said.

Speaking before the start of the show Mr. Mahendran said “I felt that the best way to celebrate my birthday was through the art which has been of immense satisfaction to me,” referring to the cine field.

The music of the film is composed by V. Dakshinamoorthy. “It has 4 generations of K. J. Yesudas’s family singing, right from Yesudas’s father to Vijay Yesudas’s daughter,” he added.

Suhasini Maniratnam, Radha Ravi, Charu Haasan were some of the personalities present at the show.