Special prayers held in temples

Major temples across the State have begun prayers, homams and chanting for the safety of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, priests performed the Dhanvanthari homam along with parayanam and abhishekam at the Sri Dhanvanthari Sannidhi. They also performed navagraha shanthi.

“The prayers and homams are decisions of the individual temples. The priests decide and let the executive officer know, who then arranges for flowers and other requirements. Some temples are facing an issue with availability of flowers even for regular puja since they are not freely available in the market,” said an official in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Priests at the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai have been performing panchakaviya abhishekam to the idol of Sri Sundareswarar from Sunday.

The temple has been performing Mrithyunjaya japam and Indrakashi Siva kavasam parayanam every day during the uchikala abhishekam.

At Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, the priests performed Mrithyunjaya homam and sarva samshobana shanthi homam with Kapaleeswarar moola manthram. The Odhuvamurthis chanted Neelakanta padhigam and Kolarupadhigam. The priests are performing Rudra parayanam daily.

“We will continue to ask the Odhuvamurthis to chant select padhigams for the welfare of all,” said an official at the Kapaleeswarar temple.

Marundeeswarar temple and the Mundakanniamman temple in the city too plan to perform special pujas for the welfare of the people.