Special postcard and envelope released on the second anniversary of police museum 

September 29, 2023

A special postcard and envelope were released on the second anniversary of Tamilnadu Police Museum. Director-General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal received the souvenirs from the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Charukesi.

The Police Commissionerate was functioning for 150 years at the building which houses the Police Museum at present on Pantheon Road, Egmore. In order to maintain this building as a heritage building and a symbol of the Greater Chennai Police after the opening of the new Police Commissionerate in Vepery in 2013, it was renovated at a cost of ₹6.47 crore.

Vehicles used by the police since colonial times, uniforms, antique weapons such as swords, rifles and revolvers to modern weapons, equipment used for forensic science, fingerprinting, bomb detection, photography and many rare items are on display. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the museum on September 28, 2021.

Tracing the history of the iconic building and museum, Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said nowhere in the country such a museum was housed in a landmark building. Since the inauguration of the museum, over 75,000 people had visited it. “We will keep adding to the inventory of the museum,” he added.

Tamilnadu Police Housing Corporation DGP A.K. Viswanathan, DGP-TNUSRB Seema Agarwal, and Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj were present.

