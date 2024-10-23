ADVERTISEMENT

Special postal grievance redressal camp on November 1

Published - October 23, 2024 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will hold a special grievance redressal camp at the office of the senior superintendent of post offices, Tambaram division on November 1 at 11 a.m.

A press release said the camp would be organised at the office in Tambaram head post office building, as part of vigilance awareness week, to be observed between October 28 and November 3. Customers may send their postal grievances through post or mail to dotambaram.tn@indiapost.gov.in. The complaints must reach SSPO, Tambaram division, Chennai-600045 on or before October 28 addressed as special grievance redressal camp.

Customers may also come in person to get their complaints on postal services redressed, said A.Kamal Basha, senior superintendent of post offices, Tambaram division.

