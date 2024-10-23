Special postal grievance redressal camp on November 1

The Department of Posts will hold a special grievance redressal camp at the office of the senior superintendent of post offices, Tambaram division on November 1 at 11 a.m.

A press release said the camp would be organised at the office in Tambaram head post office building, as part of vigilance awareness week, to be observed between October 28 and November 3. Customers may send their postal grievances through post or mail to dotambaram.tn@indiapost.gov.in. The complaints must reach SSPO, Tambaram division, Chennai-600045 on or before October 28 addressed as special grievance redressal camp.

Customers may also come in person to get their complaints on postal services redressed, said A.Kamal Basha, senior superintendent of post offices, Tambaram division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.