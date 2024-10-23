GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special postal grievance redressal camp on November 1

Published - October 23, 2024 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will hold a special grievance redressal camp at the office of the senior superintendent of post offices, Tambaram division on November 1 at 11 a.m.

A press release said the camp would be organised at the office in Tambaram head post office building, as part of vigilance awareness week, to be observed between October 28 and November 3. Customers may send their postal grievances through post or mail to dotambaram.tn@indiapost.gov.in. The complaints must reach SSPO, Tambaram division, Chennai-600045 on or before October 28 addressed as special grievance redressal camp.

Customers may also come in person to get their complaints on postal services redressed, said A.Kamal Basha, senior superintendent of post offices, Tambaram division.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.