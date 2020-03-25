Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced one-month special pay for doctors, nurses, medical staff and sanitary workers who have been treating patients tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined.

Led by the Chief Minister, the ministers and MLAs of the ruling parties also clapped their hands as a token of appreciation for the doctors and medical staff.

Pointing out that the government was implementing measures on a war-footing, he said district borders would be sealed and people should co-operate with the government.

Appeal to returnees

He said there was difficulty in tracing the infected persons among those who had come from foreign countries because they had taken medicine for fever. “Some people landed in Bangalore and airports and took the road to reach Chennai. We are not able to trace them. They should subject themselves to testing,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government had quarantined those who had come from abroad.