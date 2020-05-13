﻿Special passenger train services from New Delhi to Chennai to be stopped in the coming weeks

The Indian Railway is planning to stop the special train service that is being operated to Chennai from New Delhi in the coming weeks.

Though an official announcement is yet to be made by the Railway Board, highly placed railway sources confirmed the plans to stop the train services soon.

The first train service is set to begin its journey from New Delhi on Wednesday, and reach the city on Friday. The Indian Railway had announced bi-weekly special services from New Delhi to the city to be operated on Wednesdays and Fridays and from Chennai to New Delhi on Fridays and Sundays.

A senior official of Southern Railway said bookings for the bi-weekly Rajdhani Super Fast special trains on the IRCTC website would not be opened in the near future, and the special trains between New Delhi and Chennai would be stopped after they are operated this week and next week.

Incidentally, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami wrote a letter to Union Home and Railway Ministers to make arrangements for passengers arriving in special passenger train services to the city to be quarantined in railway premises due to the possibility of COVID-19 infection spreading in the air-conditioned coaches.