Special Olympics Bharat elections to be held on April 22

April 15, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), a National Sports Federation of India is forming district units across Tamil Nadu through elections on April 22.

Recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and accredited by Special Olympics International, SOB is a social inclusion movement using sports, health, education and leadership programs to empower people with intellectual disabilities.

For more details all stakeholders — special schools, vocational centres, and parents of special needs children can call liasion officer, T.N., Dr. M. Ravichandran at 9444381337, a press release said.

