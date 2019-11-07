Special officer to take charge of Nadigar Sangam

The State Government announced that the Governor of Tamil Nadu has appointed P.V. Geetha, assistant inspector general of registration, as a special officer for the South India Artistes Association(SIAA) or Nadigar Sangam.

The Special officer will manage the affairs of the Nadigar Sangam until the adjudication of election-related disputes that are pending in the High Court or for a period of one year from November 6 subject to the outcome of the said cases.

Earlier in October, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a show-cause notice to the office-bearers of the Nadigar Sangam asking why a special officer should not be appointed to manage its affairs. The notice had been sent after complaints from a few of the association members alleging financial and administrative mismanagement, where they had said that day-to-day activities of the Sangam had been affected, including disbursal of benefits for needy members.

The Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, in a government order issued on November 6, said that they had examined an explanation submitted by the general secretary of the Nadigar Sangam. The department noted that since the tenure of the office-bearers ended on October 18, the day-to-day activities of the society had been affected with regard to promoting art and culture as well as protecting the interests of film artistes in the absence of a duly elected committee. Subsequently, a decision had been taken to supersede the committee and appoint a special officer to regulate the affairs of the association.

The elections had taken place in June earlier this year and actors Nasser, Vishal and Karthi contested for the posts of President, General Secretary and Treasurer respectively. Their Pandavar Ani faction contested against the Swami Sankaradas Ani led by Director-Actor K. Bhagyaraj.