Special mega vaccination camps on May 8

They will be held at one lakh locations targeting two crore eligible residents: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will conduct special mega vaccination camps at one lakh locations across the State on May 8, focussing on two crore eligible residents, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, he said all the eligible residents would get information about the location of the camps by May 2. “This is the first-ever special mega camp covering a large population in the entire country. The camp will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in areas with a high density of eligible residents. Over 92.41% of the eligible residents in the State have received the first dose of vaccine and 77.61% have received the second dose. A total of 1.46 crore eligible residents have not received the second dose. At least 54.32 lakh eligible residents have not received the first dose,” he said.

“We have taken initiatives to administer the vaccine to all eligible residents. As many as one lakh residents were vaccinated on Thursday,” Mr. Subramanian said.

“The Health Secretary inspected the campus of IIT Madras following reports of three cases and advised students and residents to take preventive measures. We have started RT-PCR tests for the residents of the campus and identified 14-15 cases. Those who tested positive have been isolated. Most of the persons who tested positive are construction labourers from northern States,“ he said.

“RT-PCR tests will be conducted free of cost for construction labourers visiting the city if the contractors share their details. We will also administer them the vaccine,” Mr. Subramanian said.

“The spread of COVID-19 is increasing in various parts of the country, especially in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Every day, hundreds of cases are being reported in such areas. Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel, Germany and South Korea have reported daily cases ranging from 10,000 to one lakh. So we have to facilitate a safe environment in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister has kick-started initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the State,” Mr. Subramanian said.