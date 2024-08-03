Special medical camps to prevent communicable diseases

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine is conducting special medical camps in all blocks, with priority being villages/wards of municipalities and corporations, where cases of fever were reported. This move was aimed at preventing communicable diseases, including dengue.

In a communication issued to all district health officers and city health officers, the Director of Public Health said that all Mobile Medical Units and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams should be engaged in conducting the camps in their respective health unit district/district/corporations to strengthen surveillance in order to prevent outbreaks.

Issuing guidelines for conducting special medical camps, the directorate said that all villages/wards should be covered as per the Fixed Tour Programme and priority should be given to villages where cases of fever or Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases (ADD) have been reported. Screening for all diseases, including ADD, jaundice and typhoid should be done.

Mosquito pool positive area is another priority area for conducting fever/medical camps. Hotspot villages where more than three cases of fever and villages/wards with high index of aedes mosquito should be looked into. Fever camps should be conducted if a confirmed positive case of dengue, leptospirosis, scrub typhus and seasonal influenza is reported. Intensive door-to-door surveillance should be carried out to detect any suspected cases of dengue or flu-like illness, the directorate said.

It also outlined guidelines for mass cleaning, removal of tyres, anti-larval measures and fogging.