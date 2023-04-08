HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special medical camps held in Sholinganallur

April 08, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department on Saturday conducted six special medical camps in Sholinganallur for the benefit of residents from areas including Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Perumbakkam and Semmencheri.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the camp at Kannagi Nagar.

The camps saw participation of a number of private hospitals and offered 20 specialities and a number of tests. Enrolment of beneficiaries for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme was also done. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Member of Parliament (South Chennai) Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.