Special medical camps held in Sholinganallur

April 08, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Health Department on Saturday conducted six special medical camps in Sholinganallur for the benefit of residents from areas including Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Perumbakkam and Semmencheri.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the camp at Kannagi Nagar.

The camps saw participation of a number of private hospitals and offered 20 specialities and a number of tests. Enrolment of beneficiaries for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme was also done. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Member of Parliament (South Chennai) Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar were present.