Special judge denies bail to Vijayraj Surana citing investigation into ₹10,233-crore liability

A special court to try cases under the Companies Act in Chennai recently denied bail to Surana Group managing director Vijayraj Surana, citing the ongoing investigation into the group’s total liability of ₹10,233 crore to several banks. Last month, a principal sessions judge rejected his bail application in a case on similar grounds.

Mr. Surana was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July and then by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in August.

The case of the prosecution (SFIO) is that the Surana Group, comprising Surana Industries Limited (SIL), Surana Power Limited (SPL) and Surana Corporation Limited (SCL), had cumulatively borrowed ₹1,000 crore from banks. These were declared non- performing assets (NPAs), and are under liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The ED launched an investigation into the charge of money- laundering on the basis of three FIRs filed by the CBI, Bengaluru, against the three companies and others on charges of defrauding banks by floating a web of shell companies wherein they appointed employees and relatives as directors, proprietors and partners and indulged in paper transactions with them without actual movement of goods.

Dinesh Chand Surana, MD, Surana Industries Limited and Surana Power Ltd, Vijayraj Surana, MD, Surana Corporation Limited, and two dummy directors of shell companies P. Anand and I. Prabhakaran were arrested on July 12 by the ED and two of them were arrested by the SFIO in August. Following this, Vijayraj Surana moved the special court for bail.

The SFIO alleged that the petitioner had connived with the other accused to establish three shell companies abroad and had shown that the SCL had exported gold to these companies. Using falsified financial statements and representations they allegedly obtained bank loans even at the time of the CDR process and the outstanding due is ₹2,729.94 crore.

Dismissing the bail petition, V. Pandiaraj, Special Judge of XV Additional City Civil Court, said, “It is alleged that the Surana Group of Companies has made bank borrowings of thousands of crores and declared them as NPAs and the said companies are liquidated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, wherein the total liability of the Surana Group of Companies is fixed at ₹10,238 crore. Considering the huge loss of public funds and a deep-rooted conspiracy, this court finds that it is not fit to allow this application at this stage.”