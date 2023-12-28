GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special grievance redressal meetings have not been conducted: TARATDAC

December 28, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The differently-abled association has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hold more State-level special grievance redressal meetings in the State as only two such meetings were held this year.

According to a government order issued in 2018, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration is supposed to hold a State-level special grievance redressal meeting every quarter while the district collector and sub-collector are supposed to hold grievance redressal meetings every two months and monthly respectively. However, these haven’t been followed through, alleges Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

“The first two times also the meeting was conducted only after we had put undue pressure on them. However, we have also received information that these meetings were not conducted at district-level itself,” said S. Namburajan, State vice-president, TARTADAC.

According to a statement from the association, many basic demands of disabled people have been shelved, especially those pertaining to applications for social security and also for flood-relief measures.

“People who had applied for social security at the start of the financial year are yet to receive approval. Where can they raise their complaints when no meetings take place?” he asked.

However, officials from the Welfare for the Differently-abled Department said that they will look into the matter.

