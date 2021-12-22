Special exhibition on freedom struggle begins

CHENNAI

22 December 2021 19:22 IST

Book handwritten by Bharathiar and a variety of traditional arms, stamps on display

A book handwritten by poet Subramnia Bharathi, a 250-year-old cannon of Tipu Sultan made of gun metal, remains of Emden’s shots, photographs of important personalities from Tamil Nadu who fought the British, stamps and various artefacts will be displayed at the Egmore Museum for a month from December 22 to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

The Egmore Museum has curated a special exhibition on “Role of Tamil Nadu in the Indian Freedom Struggle”. Paintings of prominent freedom fighters such Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Lala Lajpat Rai by artistes Bashyam Arya, K.V. Vaidhyanathan, A. Balakrishnan, S.S. Manian and S.N. Chanka will be on display.

A bust-sized sculpture of Mahatma Gandhji by D.P. Roy Chowdhury will also be exhibited.

Advertising

Advertising

Stamps and coins pertaining to important activists and leaders of freedom struggle will be on display.

A variety of arms such as maces, elephant goads, spears, choppers, swords, daggers, battle axes and gauntlets that were used by the rulers of various dynasties and regimes that existed in Tamil Nadu will be showcased to reflect the valour of the kings, a release from the Museum said.

“The 400-year-old weapons made of steel are heavily and intricately decorated with motives of floral, faunal, geometrical and abstract designs,” the release said. A string musical instrument called as Mayil Yazh carrying the images of freedom fighters, activists and revolutionaries will be on display.

A permanent exhibition displaying the prehistoric Adhichanallur antiquities and Keezhadi excavation models has been organised by the Museum that reflect the immense talent and inimitable skill of the prehistoric Tamil people. Their expertise in moulding earthenware, casting and working metals, stone and wood, cultivation, weaving is represented through this exhibition, the museum said.

Models of a few of the remains excavated in Keezhadi, such as brick structures, terracotta ring wells, roofing tiles with double holes and deeply finger-pressed grooves to draw rain water, are displayed in this exhibition, the release said.