Special educators tackle challenges in engaging children, young adults during lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has presented multiple challenges for schools and centres for children with special needs, which special educators have been addressing.

“This lockdown has meant that educators and parents have had a lot of learning, and have had to re-do things that we were familiar with,” said Gita Srikanth, director, WE CAN, an autism resource centre.

The lockdown period had been particularly challenging for parents whose children had just started interventions. “We are working with them in particular and taking efforts to guide them,” she added.

Seeking to address common concerns and queries that parents of children with autism have, WE CAN has been running a podcast, the autismeveryday’s podcast, which is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The topics discussed range from social skills, sleep issues, safety skills for toddlers with ASD, learning in the natural environment and visual supports and routines.

Kavitha Krishnamoorthy, co-director, CANBridge Academy said that young adults in particular, have been missing their peers and teachers. “We have a daily online module to ensure that they see their peers and interact with them. They are extremely happy to virtually connect with us and we get the parents involved in what they are doing,” she explained.

The increase in involvement by parents with children who have special needs has been a welcome one. Radha Nandhakumar, a parent and special education consultant pointed out that parents who had earlier expressed concerns were now understanding their children much better.

“Wherever online learning or engaging has been possible, the outcomes have been extremely promising since we’re seeing children thrive in an environment without any sensory overload. They are happy to be with their parents and are thriving,” she added. The major drawback however for most parents, she said, has been the lack of any sort of outdoor activity.

The Commisonerate for the Welfare of the Differently-abled and several therapists offering occupational and speech therapy have taken the online route to reach out to children as well.

“However, there are a few parents who are anxious about children being exposed to an increase in screen time owing to this, and we are working on addressing their concerns,” said B. Balaji, who runs Buds to Blossom, a paediatric occupational therapy clinic. Through the lockdown, Dr Balaji said that parents have been initiated into a home therapy programme tailored to the child’s needs as well.

“While children with mild developmental disabilities can participate in virtual sessions with us, we’ve asked parents to give us updates about the progress of children through texts and WhatsApp videos, using which we guide them further,” he added.