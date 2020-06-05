Special e-pass likely for transit air passengers

CHENNAI

05 June 2020 23:44 IST

Flyers will be able to avail of the facility before arrival

Air passengers who transit through Chennai may soon have to get a special transit e-pass from the Tamil Nadu government.

Every day, on an average, 3,000-3,500 passengers travel through Chennai airport. Of these, there are many transit passengers — ones who arrive from a city at Chennai airport, spend some time, and then take a flight to another city.

Slew of queries

After domestic flights resumed, many passengers stopping over at Chennai airport have had a slew of queries about whether they need to acquire the regular Tamil Nadu e-pass or stay at a quarantine facility.

“We have been considering bringing out the special e-pass option for passengers having Chennai airport as transit. They can get this before arriving in Chennai. We had an elaborate discussion with the airport officials recently,” a source in the State government said.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that they have also been asked to earmark a space at the airport for transit passengers, especially if the wait is within six hours.

For passengers whose transit time is beyond six hours, they can stay at one of the hotels identified by the State government till it is time for their next flight.

“Sometimes, passengers have to stay for a day in Chennai as their flight may only be on the next day. In such cases, any passenger whose transit time is over six hours can stay in the hotels we have identified. We have already spoken to some of the hotels in this regard,” the source added.

No quarantine

Besides, transit passengers need not be quarantined in the city.

“They have to be in quarantine only after reaching their final destination,” an official explained.