ADVERTISEMENT

Special drive against drug peddling: 195 cases booked, 334 peddlers nabbed  

Published - September 10, 2024 09:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a three-day special drive against drugs, the city police have arrested 334 drug peddlers and booked 195 criminal cases against persons for peddling narcotic drugs, including ganja.

From Friday last till Sunday, the police personnel conducted the drive to prevent drug peddling and to nab the traffickers of contraband. During this drive, 334 drug peddlers were arrested, of whom 58 were history-sheeters.

The City Police Commissioner, A.Arun, has warned of stringent action against those who indulging in drug peddling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US