GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special drive against drug peddling: 195 cases booked, 334 peddlers nabbed  

Published - September 10, 2024 09:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a three-day special drive against drugs, the city police have arrested 334 drug peddlers and booked 195 criminal cases against persons for peddling narcotic drugs, including ganja.

From Friday last till Sunday, the police personnel conducted the drive to prevent drug peddling and to nab the traffickers of contraband. During this drive, 334 drug peddlers were arrested, of whom 58 were history-sheeters.

The City Police Commissioner, A.Arun, has warned of stringent action against those who indulging in drug peddling.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.