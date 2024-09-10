Special drive against drug peddling: 195 cases booked, 334 peddlers nabbed  

In a three-day special drive against drugs, the city police have arrested 334 drug peddlers and booked 195 criminal cases against persons for peddling narcotic drugs, including ganja.

From Friday last till Sunday, the police personnel conducted the drive to prevent drug peddling and to nab the traffickers of contraband. During this drive, 334 drug peddlers were arrested, of whom 58 were history-sheeters.

The City Police Commissioner, A.Arun, has warned of stringent action against those who indulging in drug peddling.