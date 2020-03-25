Special COVID-19 hospital to admit patients by Friday

The special, exclusive hospital for COVID-19 patients at the Omandurar Government Multi Specialty Hospital will be ready to take patients from Friday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said about 40 ventilators have been installed, and the hospital has on its rolls 178 doctors, 192 nurses, 80 paramedical technical staff, 150 housekeeping staff and security personal to attend to patients. There are a total of 220 isolation beds, 130 intensive care beds, 38 ventilators, a 24x7 emergency clinic, laboratory services, a team of civil and electrical people, generator back up, dietary services.

He also sought to explain his statement on the floor of the House on Tuesday that the epidemic was spreading like wild fire. “Some have interpreted that to claim I said we have entered community transmission. That is not at all the case. Of the 18 cases in Tamil Nadu, we have established travel history with 16 and in two cases, it was contact with people who had travelled abroad.”

“In fact,” he added, “I was referring to the progress of the epidemic globally. We have the data on number of cases, on a 15-day interval, beginning January 21, this year. The statistics show clearly that there has been a massive, exponential growth from Day 45. If this is the pattern globally, in nations badly affected by the epidemic, then we better be prepared to face this onslaught as well.” (See table)

Door delivery of drugs

The Minister also added that for patients with chronic conditions including HIV, TB, and insulin-dependent diabetics, the government’s hospital-on-wheels will deliver two-months’ drugs at their doorstep. In case they face any problems, they may approach the district administration for assistance.

The government was running a trial to use drones to disinfect large complexes. The first trial began on Tuesday at Madras Medical College, and it would continue, Dr. Vijayabaskar added.