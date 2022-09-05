Special counters to help property owners pay tax

Corporation asks assessees to pay up before September 30

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 20:29 IST

Starting Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation will set up special counters for property tax revision-related aspects in all the zones to help residents. The civic body has asked the property owners to pay the tax before September 30 to avoid penal charges.

The Corporation has sent property tax revision notice to 11.58 lakh assessees in the city. As many as 5.75 lakh assessees have paid ₹472 crore property tax. The Corporation has requested residents to check the property tax revision at https://erp.chennaicorporation.gov.in/ptis/citizen/revisionNoticeOne!generateReport.action

Property owners who have linked their mobile number with their property tax details can check the tax computation details online. Assessees can enter either their registered mobile number or the new bill number provided in the Notice 1 to check tax computation details. The tax demand for each street has been shared online.

The total area of the property under different categories could be used for computation of tax. More than six lakh assessees are yet to pay the tax in the city.

Property owners have been requested to pay tax online, using mobile App, by scanning the QR Code in the revision notice or other modes. They can call helpline 1913 for any assistance in this regard.

