Special committee constituted to monitor Government Homes in T.N.

The Department of Children Welfare and Special Services has constituted the Tamil Nadu Empowered Committee on Special Services for Children, a special monitoring committee, which will oversee the maintenance of Government Homes, Special Homes, Place of Safety and After-Care Homes across the State, meant for children in conflict with law.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Government Order 46, a 15-member committee will be set up with the Chief Secretary as the chairperson. This comes after the one-man committee, headed by Justice K. Chandru, Retired Judge of Madras High Court, made the recommendations to the State government for effective functioning and administration of Government Observation Homes.

The Committee shall organise a quarterly meeting to discuss and improve service delivery to the children. The members will plan the infrastructure necessary for the Homes, design the structure and shall execute the same through the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services.

This Committee shall also monitor the development of accommodated children and suggest measures to improve the programmes related to curriculum formation and planning activities, among other areas for improvement. The Committee will review protocols and procedures devised for the management of institutions in which the Children in Conflict with Law are placed for temporary and long-term care and protection.

Welcoming the move, child rights activist A. Devaneyan said, “This Committee has also roped in other departments to partake in overseeing the Government Homes which will ensure that every aspect is taken care of. Further, the Committee also has the discretion to bring in other parties which will help the children. This move will now ensure that Children in Conflict with Law have a good chance at a better life than falling in a path of long-term crime.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.