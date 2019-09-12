Rescued minors to be sent home

The Southern Railway will provide a separate coach for transporting the 61 minors, who were rescued from jewellery units in the city this week, back to their homes in West Bengal. The coach will be attached to the Howrah Express.
The proposal to attach a special compartment to the Howrah Express comes after a request was made by the Dharmapuri MP S. Senthil Kumar. A senior official of Southern Railway confirmed the proposal to allot a special coach and said the children would be sent back by the end of this week.
The children were rescued from bonded labour by the police from various jewellery-making units on Wall Tax Road based on a tip-off from the International Justice Mission.
