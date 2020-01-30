Special classes ahead of board exam sparks concern among teachers

A purported move to hold special classes for students of Class VIII after school as well as conduct short tests for them ahead of the public exams in a few districts sparked concerns among teachers in the State.

For the public exams, students of Class VIII have been told that they will be tested on the portions of all three terms. This is a departure from how their annual exams were conducted till last year, when they were tested only on the portions of the final term.

A circular prepared by district-level educational officials instructs teachers and heads of schools to set aside one hour after school hours and administer tests for 30 marks on the first and second term portions as well as hold classes to revise portions.

“We haven’t got the circular yet and no information has been intimated to us. But to ensure students of Classes V and VIII do well in their exams, we have already been conducting classes for them,” said a teacher from a school in Erode district.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan was, however, quick to clarify and said that no compulsory classes will be held for students of Classes V and VIII after school hours. “Any special classes or added coaching will be given only during the school hours and students who need any extra help can ask the teachers themselves. They will not be required to compulsorily attend any classes,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of an event.