Special care for Chennai residents in the times of Corona

In these times, residents may pointedly look in the direction of their Associations for guidance and leadership, and also some measures that will make the mundane aspects of life easier to handle. This scenario can be readily associated with gated communities, where, by dint of their very nature, this expectation is usually high, and bound to be higher now.

So, when a neighbourhood association watches out for its residents in an unusual manner, it is more of a heartening thing. And in these times, such gestures can be quite a balm — residents of these two neighbourhoods can't agree more.

Recently, the neighbourhood association at Vivekanandapuram First Street placed a bulk order for hand sanitizers — not a case of hoarding here — so that residents would be spared the trouble of making multiple trips to the pharmacy. The order is said to have been made for the benefit of all households in the neighbourhood.

S. Murali, the Association's president, says “As we bought one hundred 500-ml sanitizers, we got a huge discount from the pharmacy.”

While residents have to pay for the sanitizers, some sanitizers have been kept aside for free distribution to conservancy workers.

Handy lists

Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Velachery recently went to the trouble of finding out about the provision stores in the neighbourhood and its precincts, that are open (and have not shut down temporarily on account of the lockdown) and making a list of them. Similarly, a list of pharmacies that can be expected to be open till late in the day were also listed. These lists were then shared on the Association’s WhatsApp group to ensure residents don't have to beat around the neighbourhood looking for some essentials they may want.

“Not all provision stores are opened now at Annai Indira Nagar. Therefore, we thought of sharing information about those stores that can be expected to be open. Pharmacies are indispensable, and so we also got list of them done. We have advised residents to keep the bills issued by the shops with them so that they can show it to the police as proof that they stepped out of home for an entirely valid reason,” says S. Kumararaja, an office-bearer of the Association.