April 07, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is conducting special camps on April 8 and 9 to facilitate property owners to pay their tax easily. The camps are open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days and they are located in almost every ward in the city. As on April 1, 2,56,662 property owners have availed 5% incentive for paying the property tax within the first fortnight of the half year.

