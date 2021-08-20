Special camps to be held for slum dwellers

CHENNAI

20 August 2021 01:05 IST

The objective is to improve vaccine coverage among the poor

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a special vaccination drive for residents of slums in the city, setting a target of vaccinating 75% of the eligible population in the next few weeks.

Access to vaccination for poor people in low income neighbourhoods in the city had been discussed at a recent meeting.

The civic body has launched additional vaccination camps at slums. The Corporation encountered resistance for vaccination in some slums in the past few months. As a result, most of the 17.13 lakh residents of slums had not been vaccinated.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan, who has been entrusted with the task of improving vaccination in slums, schools and colleges said the additional camps at 45 slums every day would improve access to vaccines for the poor.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said 44,51,728 people had received at least one dose of vaccine in the city as on August 17. “So far, 32,32,921 beneficiaries have received their first dose and 12,18,807 beneficiaries have received their second dose vaccination as of August 17. A total of 21,47,137 beneficiaries aged 18 to 44 have received the first dose of the vaccine,” said Mr. Bedi.

A total of 23,999 out of 17.13 lakh residents had received vaccination at the camps organised in the slums.

On Thursday, 1,434 residents of slums were administered vaccine at the camps.

Tondiarpet zone lags

Tondiarpet zone has the largest number of 1.89 lakh residents in slums among the 15 zones. However, just 1,530 residents had received vaccine at the special camps so far. Only 190 residents received vaccine at the camps held in slums of Tondiarpet zone on Thursday.

Only 820 residents, out of 1.84 lakh residents in slum tenements of Sholinganallur zone, received vaccine at special camps.

No resident in slum areas of Kodambakkam was vaccinated on Thursday. In all, 2,105 residents had received the jab at vaccination camps. The zone has around 1.85 lakh residents in slum neighbourhoods.

The Corporation has administered the first dose to 70% of the 5,143 teachers and non-teaching staff at 281 of its schools. Vaccination of staff of other schools is expected to be completed by September. Students aged above 18 would receive the vaccine at the camps organised on the school premises after September 1.