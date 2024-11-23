Special camps held to issue QR-code identity cards to street vendors see low turnout

The second day of the special camp for issuing identity cards to street vendors held by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) saw a low turnout, with only a few vendors allegedly visiting zonal offices. Civic body officials are planning to conduct ward-level camps next week.

The camps, which will be on till November 30, is for issuing QR-code identity cards to 35,588 registered street vendors in the city. In the eighth meeting of the Town Vending Committee, formed under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, held on November 6, the GCC decided to distribute identity cards with a chip-enabled QR code and web link to regulate sales and improve the livelihood of street vendors after several complaints of malpractice.

Despite the initiative, many street vendors are yet to attend the camp citing various reasons. Authorities have been urging vendors to bring their Aadhaar cards, old identity cards, and mobile phones to complete the registration process.

An official in Tiruvottiyur zone said only 30 vendors collected their cards from the zonal office on Friday (November 22). He added that to avoid duplication, a one-time password (OTP) would be sent to the street vendors’ registered mobile number besides verifying their registration number and documents.

In some zones, specifically in the central and southern parts, the camps were not held. “This is because the same officials were conducting special camps to make corrections or additions in electoral rolls,” said an official of Teynampet zone. So far, an average of 30 street vendors in the northern zones were reported to have received their ID cards, the GCC said. In areas, such as T. Nagar, around 100 street vendors collected the identity cards, said an official of the Kodambakkam zone.

P. Karunanidhi, general secretary of the Perunagara Chennai Siru Vyabari Sangalin Kootamaippu (Greater Chennai Small Vendor Associations’ Organisation), said instructions should be given to street vendors at the ground-level, which would be stressed to the GCC at a meeting to be held on Sunday.

The official said: “There are 4,500 registered street vendors in Kodambakkam zone. They were informed about the special camps via the Town Vending Committee meetings, which were headed by the GCC Commissioner.”

He added: “Officials are planning to conduct camps at the ward-level from Monday [November 25] to ensure that all registered street vendors receive their QR-code identity cards. Following this, if any street vendors are yet to get the card, another date for issuing them will be announced.”