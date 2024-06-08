ADVERTISEMENT

Special camp for transpersons at Chennai Collectorate on June 21

Published - June 08, 2024 12:32 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A special camp for transgender persons will be held at the District Collectorate premises on June 21 by the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board. This aims to provide social security and recognition to transgender persons, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming camp will coordinate various departments to offer welfare assistance to marginalised transgenders, ensuring they benefit from the government programs, the release mentioned.

The Tamil Nadu government established the Board in 2008, the first of its kind in the country.

Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, Chennai Collector, urged all transgender persons in the district to participate in the camp and put forth their grievances,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai / transgender

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US