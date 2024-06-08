GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special camp for transpersons at Chennai Collectorate on June 21

Published - June 08, 2024 12:32 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A special camp for transgender persons will be held at the District Collectorate premises on June 21 by the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board. This aims to provide social security and recognition to transgender persons, according to a press release.

The upcoming camp will coordinate various departments to offer welfare assistance to marginalised transgenders, ensuring they benefit from the government programs, the release mentioned.

The Tamil Nadu government established the Board in 2008, the first of its kind in the country.

Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, Chennai Collector, urged all transgender persons in the district to participate in the camp and put forth their grievances,

