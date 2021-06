CHENNAI

25 June 2021 03:41 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has extended the special camp for the second dose of Covaxin for two more days.

According to a press release, a total of 8,880 Covaxin second doses have been done in two days. The civic body is extending the period to June 25 and 26 as more persons have demanded at the existing centres.

Advertising

Advertising