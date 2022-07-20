Special buses to Tiruttani for Aadi Kiruthigai festival

July 20, 2022 18:58 IST

Thousands of devotees are seen going on foot to Tiruttani, along the highway ahead of the festival

The Aadi Kiruthigai festival has brought devotional fervour to Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts, as the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram division, will operate special buses from key towns in these districts, from July 21 to 24, to Murugan temple in Tiruttani for the festival. The festival, which falls in the month of Aadi, will be celebrated on July 24. Over two lakh devotees from these four districts are expected to participate in the celebrations in Tiruttani to fulfil their vows by carrying Kavadi, and climbing up the 365 steps of the hillock there. Thousands of devotees were seen going on foot to Tiruttani, along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 48). Advertisement Advertisement The TNSTC (Villupuram division) will operate special buses from towns, including Vellore (55), Arcot (30), Sholinghur (10), Tirupattur (30), Ambur (10), Pernambut (10)and Gudiyatham (25) from July 21 to 24. Meanwhile, officials from Tirupattur district, led by revenue divisional officer (RDO) S. Lakshmi and local police will reopen the Sri Ponmalai Murugan temple near Alangayam town to conduct rituals and poojas as part of the festival. The temple, which was said to be maintained by an individual, was sealed and locked by the RDO and the local police on July 17, after residents raised objections. However, as an exception, poojas will be allowed in the temple during festivals, under the supervision of revenue officials and the police.

