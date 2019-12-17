The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (STC), Villupuram, will be operating special buses to Melmaruvathur from various parts of the State, including Chennai from December 18 to February 7. The special buses will be operated for devotees to visit the Adiparasakthi Siddhar Peetam temple in Melmaruvathur for the “Thai Poosam” festival.

In a press release issued by STC, the special buses will be operated from Chidambaram, Vellore, Bengaluru, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai, to Melmaruvathur. Devotees wanting to visit the temple in groups could also book chartered buses. For details, call 9445021208.