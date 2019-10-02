Special buses to cater to Deepavali rush

The State Transport department will be operating nearly 11,000 buses from Chennai to various parts of the State for Deepavali.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, after meeting the senior officials, announced the operation of special buses for Deepavali.

In a press release issued by the Transport department, 2,275 regular buses and 4,265 special buses would be operated daily from the city for three days from October 24. All the normal and special buses are proposed to be operated from five bus termini — Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu, Tambaram Sanatorium MEPZ, Madhavaram bus terminus, Poonamallee and K.K. Nagar. Buses would also be operated from Tambaram railway station bus stop to places including Tiruvannamalai and Chidambaram.

The CMBT terminus would operate buses to Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Erode, Ooty and Ramanathapuram.

Buses from Tambaram Sanatorium would be operated to places including Kumbakonam and Thanjavur. Those passengers bound for Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai via Thindivanam should take buses from Tambaram railway station bus stop. For commuters proceeding on the ECR to Puducherry could take the buses from K.K. Nagar bus terminus and Andhra bound buses would be operated from Madhavaram bus terminus.

The transport department, to ease congestion for commuters wanting to return to Chennai after the festival, would operate 4,627 special buses from various places between October 27 and 30. In view of heavy rush, 26 special ticket counters have been proposed to be opened from October 23.

Ahead of Ayudha pooja to be celebrated on October 7, the transport department would operate 1,695 special buses along with 2,225 buses for three days from October 4. Special buses would be operated on October 8 and 9 for bringing back holiday goers to the city from various parts of the State.