Special buses from six bus termini in Chennai for Pongal: Greater Chennai Traffic Police 

January 11, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have said special buses are being operated from six different places in Chennai in order to help people travelling to their hometowns for the Pongal festival.

Police said a large number of people are expected to travel from Chennai to various districts, for which special buses are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), from the city.

These special buses will be operated from Thursday to Saturday (January 12 and 14) and for the return of the passengers, on January 18 and 19 from six bus termini: Madhavaram New Bus stand, K.K. Nagar MTC Bus Terminus, Tambaram MEPZ Anna Bus Stand, Tambaram Railway station Bus Stand, Poonamallee Bus stand and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Bus Terminus (CMBT Koyambedu bus stand).

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is arranging special connecting buses for passengers to reach these bus stations.

All reserved TNSTC, SETC buses from CMBT will take the route of Outer Ring Road to reach the Urapakkam temporary bus station to allow the boarding of passengers who have reserved tickets from Tambaram and Perungulathur. As usual, SETC buses will take the route via Poonamallee High Road, Vanagaram, Nazarathpet and Outer Ring Road and reach Vandalur. These buses will not pass through Tambaram and Perungalathur.

Similarly, Omni buses operating from CMBT bound for other districts should take the route of Poonamallee High Road, Vanagaram, Nazarathpet, Outer Ring Road and reach Vandalur. These buses will also not pass through Tambaram and Perungulathur.

Omni buses going towards East Coat Road (ECR) will be permitted via 100 Feet Road, Kathipara, Guindy, Sardar Patel Road (OMR, ECR) subject to the approval by the traffic Police. Omni buses should avoid boarding points on 100 Feet Road and Poonamallee High Road in front of Metro stations; KK Nagar, instead those passengers can be asked to board from Koyambedu or Urapakkam, said traffic police.

Car and other vehicle users may take the Thirkalunkundram-Chengalpattu route or the Sriperumpudur-Chengalpattu route instead of taking the Tambaram-Perungalathur route to avoid traffic congestion.

Here are routes and destinations of the special buses

Madhavaram New Bus Stand: Andhra-bound buses via Redhill, Ponneri, Gummudipoondi, Uthukottai.

K. K Nagar MTC Bus Termini: Buses going towards Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram via ECR.

Tambaram MEPZ Anna Bus Stand: Buses to Tindivanam, Vikravandi, Panruti, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur.

Tambaram Railway Station Bus Stand: Buses bound for Tiruvannamalai via Tindivanam; Buses via Polur, Chetpattu, Vandavasi, Ginjee; Buses bound for Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram, Kattumannarkoil via Tindivanam; Buses bound for Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram via Tindivanam.

Poonamallee Bus Stand: Buses bound for Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Cheiyaru, Hosur, Tiruttani and Tirupathi.

CMBT (Koyambedu Bus Stand): Buses bound for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Tuticorin, Thiruchendur, Nagarcoil, Marthandam, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Karaikudi , Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Pollachi, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Coimbatore and Bangalore.