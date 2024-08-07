Special buses being run to help commuters hit by suburban train service disruption

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has started operating special bus services between Pallavaram and Guduvanchery due to the announcement of a line block on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram line. It is operating more than 70 special bus services to Guduvanchery, Broadway, and T. Nagar.

A senior MTC official said the Southern Railway, having announced changes in the suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram line to facilitate remodelling work at the Tambaram yard, truncated the trains at Pallavaram. As part of the line block, the Chennai division of the Southern Railway has been operating shuttle services from Beach to Pallavaram and Chengalpattu to Guduvanchery. However, the MTC has started operating special buses on the routes — Pallavaram to Guduvanchery and Tambaram to T. Nagar and Broadway — in order to provide last-mile connectivity. The special bus services began on August 4 and will run till August 14.

MTC implemented the additional services after commuters, who were unaware of the suburban train service disruption, were put to hardship because of inadequate bus services at the Tambaram bus terminus.

Low-floor buses

The MTC has also announced the operation of the newly launched 58 low-floor buses on 19 routes. A senior official said the low-floor buses are being operated on long routes, including Guduvanchery to Koyambedu (104CX), Mamallapuram to Tambaram (515), Poonamallee to Tiruvottiyur (101), and Thiruporur to T. Nagar (19).