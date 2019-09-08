Special arrangements made for idol immersion

The police have made elaborate arrangements for Vinayaka idol processions and immersion off the Marina and other places on Sunday.

Special arrangements have been made at the seashore near Foreshore Estate to make it easier for cranes to lift and drop the idols. Police will divert traffic to facilitate processions.

As a lot of idols are expected to be immersed at Srinivasapuram and Foreshore Estate beaches, roads from Labour Statue to Greenways Point, Loop Road near Santhome, South Canal Bank Road and Kutchery Road would have heavy traffic around noon.

Traffic is expected to pile up on EVR Periyar Salai, Harrington Road, 100 Feet Road, Arcot Road, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam High Road, Kodambakkam High Road, Nelson Manikkam Road, Anna Rotary, Cathedral Road, Dr. Radha Krishnan Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Santhome High road, DGS Dinakaran Salai, between noon and 8 p.m.

Vehicles from Wallajah Road, Bharati Salai, Besant Road, R.K. Salai, Kutchery Road and South Canal Bank Road towards Kamarajar Salai and Santhome High Road will have to make their way through heavy traffic.

Vehicles from Adyar going towards Parry’s will be diverted at Greenways Point to take the route via R.K. Mutt Road, Mandaveli Junction, Luz, Royapettah High Road, GRH point, Whites Road and Anna Salai.