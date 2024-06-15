Special all India shooting competition for women police begins in Chennai

A ‘Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police’ began on Saturday as part of the golden jubilee of women police. The competition, organised by the Tamil Nadu Police, will be held at Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre, Othivakkam, Chengalpattu district.

It was inaugurated at Rajarathinam Stadium by Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal.

The All India Police Shooting Competition (AIPDM) for Men & Women is conducted annually either through State Police or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), as a part of All India Police Duty Meet under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB), New Delhi, with the aim of improving and judging professional skills of police personnel.

In pursuance of the announcement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in March last year with regard to the empowerment of women in police force, the competition is being hosted by Tamil Nadu Police for the first time in the country, said Mr. Jiwal, adding that almost all States had sent their elite teams to participate in the competition.

Mr. Jiwal said, “Tamilnadu Police is a forerunner as far as welfare and staffing of police force with respective women police are concerned. Now 21 % of Tamil Nadu Police comprises women. It is definitely an achievement. Women numbering about 26,000 from the rank of DGP to constable level are part of the force now,”

In the competition, 13 events would be organised under different categories such as Rifle (5 events), Pistol/Revolver (4 events) & Carbine/Stengun (4 events). Thirty teams from States /CAPF comprising a total of 454 women police personnel, including eight gazetted officers, will participate in the competition.

