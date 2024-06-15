GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special all India shooting competition for women police begins in Chennai

Published - June 15, 2024 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurating the  ‘Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police’ in Chennai on Saturday.  

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurating the  ‘Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police’ in Chennai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A ‘Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police’ began on Saturday as part of the golden jubilee of women police. The competition, organised by the Tamil Nadu Police, will be held at Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre, Othivakkam, Chengalpattu district.

It was inaugurated at Rajarathinam Stadium by Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal.

The All India Police Shooting Competition (AIPDM) for Men & Women is conducted annually either through State Police or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), as a part of All India Police Duty Meet under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB), New Delhi, with the aim of improving and judging professional skills of police personnel.

In pursuance of the announcement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in March last year with regard to the empowerment of women in police force, the competition is being hosted by Tamil Nadu Police for the first time in the country, said Mr. Jiwal, adding that almost all States had sent their elite teams to participate in the competition.

Mr. Jiwal said, “Tamilnadu Police is a forerunner as far as welfare and staffing of police force with respective women police are concerned. Now 21 % of Tamil Nadu Police comprises women. It is definitely an achievement. Women numbering about 26,000 from the rank of DGP to constable level are part of the force now,”

In the competition, 13 events would be organised under different categories such as Rifle (5 events), Pistol/Revolver (4 events) & Carbine/Stengun (4 events). Thirty teams from States /CAPF comprising a total of 454 women police personnel, including eight gazetted officers, will participate in the competition.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.