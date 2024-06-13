GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police personnel from Saturday 

In the competition, 13 events will be organised under different categories and 30 teams from States/CAPFs, comprising a total of 454 Women Police Personnel, including 8 Gazetted Officers, will participate

Published - June 13, 2024 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police’ will be hosted by the Tamil Nadu Police from Saturday to Thursday, as part of Golden Jubilee of Women police personnel in the force. The competition will be held at Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre, Othivakkam, Chengalpattu district.

The Tamil Nadu Police celebrated Golden Jubilee (1973-2023) of Women Police personnel in the department by organising various events from last year. To mark the occasion, a State-level Women Police Shooting Competition and an All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police personnel are being conducted.

The All India Police Shooting Competition (AIPDM) for men and women is conducted annually, either through State Police or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), as a part of All India Police Duty Meet, under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB), New Delhi, with the aim of improving and judging professional skills of police personnel on weapons in the Police Organisations/CAPFs.

However, in pursuance to the announcement of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin for the first time in the country, a ‘Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women Police’ will be hosted by the Tamil Nadu Police from June 15 to 20 at Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre, Othivakkam, Chengalpattu district, said Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal.

In the competition, 13 events would be organised under different categories — Rifle (5 events), Pistol/Revolver (4 events) and Carbine/Stengun (4 events). About 30 teams from States /CAPFs, comprising a total of 454 Women Police Personnel, including 8 Gazetted Officers, will participate in the competition. The teams are supported by 176 staff, including team managers, armourers and cooks.

