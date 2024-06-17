ADVERTISEMENT

Special all India police competition for women underway; DGP distributes medals 

Published - June 17, 2024 08:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal distributing medals and certificates to the winners of the Special All India Police Competition (Women)-2024 on Monday.

The Director General of Police and Head of Police Force(HoPF) Shankar Jiwal on Monday distributed the medals and certificates to the winners of the Special All India Police Competition (Women)-2024 in Sunday’s events.

The shooting competition is being conducted at Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre, Othivakkam, Chengalpattu district from June 16 to 19. Around 453 women police personnel from 30 teams across States, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces are competing in various categories.

On Monday, in the category of Pistol/Revolver Shooting Practice No. III – 40 - 30 Yards Run and Shoot, head constable of TN Police K. Bharathi secured the first place, W.Julia Devi of Assam Rifles secured the second place and Sub-Inspector P. Sudha of Tamil Nadu Police secured the third place.

C.T. Priyanka Boro of Assam Police secured the first place in the Rifle Shooting Practice No.III, 300 Yards Prone while CT Paramila of Border Security Force secured the first place in Pistol/ Revolver Shooting Practice No.IV, 50 Yards Snap Shooting Prone position,

In the category of Rifle Shooting Practice No.IV, 300 Yards Snap, CT Saroj of Uttar Pradesh Police secured the first place and G. Tejaswari of Indo-Tibetan Border Police secured the first place in the Carbine Practice No.I, 25 Yards Battle Crouch.

