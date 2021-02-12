CHENNAI

12 February 2021 01:27 IST

The Department of Posts will organise a special Aadhaar drive on February 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to facilitate new enrolments and updates.

The drive will be held in post offices at Mylapore, T. Nagar, Parthasarathy Koil, Chepauk, Gopalapuram, Madras University, Mandaveli, Principal Accountant General, Royapettah, Teynampet, Tiruvallikeni, Choolaimedu, Greames Road, Hindi Prachar Sabha, Nungambakkam High Road, DPI and T. Nagar North.

While Aadhaar enrolments can be done free of cost, ₹50 will be charged for updates and corrections. Biometric update for those aged between five and 15 years would also be available, the press release said.

