SPCSS-TN submits memorandum to Education Committee 

May 23, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has said the High Level Committee, set up to draft the State Education Policy, should have clarity on what grounds the components of the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 need to be rejected and what should be the alternative.

The memorandum, which was submitted to the committee, is in response to a recent press release from D. Murugesan, the retired judge and chairman of the committee, as well as a statement by committee members. “We were shocked to understand that the committee failed to take note of the serious challenge posed by the NEP 2020 to the basic structure of the Constitution of India and its values rooted in the freedom movement,” SPCSS-TN said.

P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS-TN, said the committee should have taken a serious note of the “ill-conceived” and “ad-hoc” documents, such as outcome-based education, blended learning, the National Higher Education Qualification Framework and the Draft National Curriculum Framework, and other directives which various bodies of the Union government were issuing to the States.

“In our 11-page memorandum, we have pointed to the various aspects of the policy that the committee needs to address. It has been three years since NEP 2020 was set in motion, and the tenure of the High Level Committee, which was formed after a delay only in July last, will also soon come to an end,” he said.

In the memorandum, SPCSS-TN said that in the last three years, the Union government had been using various agencies to implement several components of NEP 2020 all over the country. “The committee needs to address this issue in Tamil Nadu. NEP 2020 is aimed at demolishing the existing administrative and academic structure that is strongly built, over decades, on the principles of social justice,” it said.