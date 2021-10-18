SPCSS-TN demands withdrawal clause for staff appointments

The State Platform for Common School System TN (SPCSS-TN) has submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of the HR&CE Department, seeking withdrawal of the condition that only Hindus can apply for a teaching and non-teaching position in Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar College of Arts and Science.

The memorandum was submitted following an employment advertisement notification for walk-in interviews for the college, which is managed by the HR&CE department, which had a condition stating that “only Hindus can apply".

In their memorandum, the SPCSS-TN said that they have learnt that the officers concerned have relied upon Section 10 of The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 (TNHR & CE Act).

“Religious institutions defined by the TNHR & CE Act and educational institutions established by religious institutions are not one and the same. There is a clear distinction in purpose between the two entities. One is for the purpose of performing religious duty and the other is for the purpose of imparting education to the future leaders of this country who will be serving the entire society in various capacities,” their memorandum said.

The SPCSS-TN said that opportunities to serve in the educational institution established by the religious institution governed by the said Act cannot be confined to persons professing a particular faith alone.

“An educational institution, even if it is established by the religious institution, is a separate entity and is governed by the laws and rules framed for establishing such educational institutions. In Chennai, the arts and science colleges are affiliated to the University of Madras and the Act that regulates the University and Rules framed there under and the guidelines prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) prescribe the Rules that are to be followed both in recruitment of staff and admission of students,” the memorandum said.

The SPCSS-TN earnestly appealed that the condition that only Hindus can apply be withdrawn and that all eligible candidates be given an opportunity to apply and participate in the walk-in interview.