SPB’s friends go down memory lane

He was a constant teacher for me, throughout my life: Mano

Members of the film fraternity, family and friends came together on Wednesday to take part in a prayer meeting for playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25.

Several actors, directors and singers reminisced about the singer.

“Many of us learnt how to treat others from him. Having travelled with him for concerts, we saw how respectful he was towards the musicians who used to perform with him,” singer Chitra recalled.

She said she had sung the maximum number of songs with SPB in the course of her career. “He used to help me a lot in how to pronounce and understand Telugu when we recorded songs together,” she said.

Singer Unni Menon said he had learnt immensely from the senior singer during their travels and concerts together.

Music composer Vidyasagar said the singer’s death was like the loss of a family member for all.

SPB was famous not just for his singing prowess but also for the human being that he was, he said.

“He was a constant teacher for me, throughout my life,” singer Mano said.

Actors Venkatesh, Sivakumar and Nasser and director Bharathiraja were among those who reflected on their association with the singer through video messages.

In an emotional message, composer Gangai Amaran, a close friend of the singer for years, said SPB’s death was an irreplaceable loss.

Actors Parthiepan, Jayaram, Karthi and Prasanna, composers Srikanth Deva and Devi Sri Prasad and directors P. Vasu, Seenu Ramasamy and Praveen Gandhi were among those who spoke.