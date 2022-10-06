Spat over mobile phone addiction snuffs out lives of man, son near Kundrathur

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 20:10 IST

A man chiding his son for excessive use of mobile phone resulted in the death of both of them on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Naveen Kumar, 14, a Class 10 student, and his father Sundar, 40, a painter in Palanthandalam near Kundrathur. The police said Sundar had been scolding his son Naveenkumar for being addicted to playing games on mobile phone.

When Sundar and his wife went out for work, the boy ended his life allegedly after his father scolded him. The parents were shocked to find him dead in the house on Wednesday.

In remorse, Sundar also ended his life.

The Kundrathur police have registered a case. 

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.  

