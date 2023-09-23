Sparrows make specially-designed nest boxes their home in northern parts of Chennai 

September 23, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Nest boxes designed to bring back sparrows in north Chennai have been attracting more takers in the past three years.

Koodugal Trust, a voluntary organisation working towards sparrow conservation, has found up to 70% occupancy in nest boxes distributed in northern parts of the city.

Many households are now finding sparrows chirping in the specially-designed nest boxes which they have made their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

A local estimate of the organisation has found that sparrow count has increased by a minimum of 18,000 in the past three years.

Koodugal is continuing to train schoolchildren to make nest boxes and create sparrow sanctuaries in north Chennai.

D. Ganeshan, convenor, Koodugal-Nest (Network for Environment Sustainability Trust), said nearly 5,000 nest boxes have been provided to students in various areas.

“We have spotted an increase in sparrow population in areas like Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet and Royapuram. We observed a trend where sparrows identify a safe nesting place before they populated the nests,” he said.

Sparrow sanctuaries

In a bid to create safe habitats to allow more sparrows to thrive in the urban areas, the trust is identifying favourable sites to establish sparrow sanctuaries. Six such sanctuaries have been created on school premises, including Dindigul.

About 1,000 nest boxes were distributed recently to students in an event held along with Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation and JNN Institute of Engineering, Mr. Ganeshan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.